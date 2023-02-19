We don’t have a brain drain problem. We have a ghurbat problem

In December 2022 a figure released by Pakistan’s Bureau of Immigration became the centre of media attention. According to the bureau, more than 832,339 people registered abroad for employment last year. That marks a more than 300% increase in the number of Pakistanis leaving the country to find greener pastures abroad.

In a country teetering dangerously close to default, the term looming over our economy like an ominous cloud was ‘brain drain’ — an economic phenomenon where highly educated individuals from developing countries go to already developed countries to find better compensation for their services as well as better living and working conditions.

The reality of our problem is quite different. Of the 832,339 people that migrated from Pakistan for work, only around 92,000 were doctors, engineers, IT specialists, accountants, and other ‘highly skilled’ workers. The rest were mostly travelling to the Gulf to work as labourers, masons, drivers, and other blue-collar positions. That more than anything points towards a different problem: poverty.

Most of the people leaving Pakistan are not going to find some version of the American Dream. They are going simply because they cannot find employment in Pakistan. They go to Gulf countries, live in putrid conditions far away from their friends and families only to make minimum wage and send back meagre amounts of money to Pakistan so their families can have the bare necessities of life.