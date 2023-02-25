In women’s cricket, showing up for the match is a victory in itself

In 2009, Saba Nazir from Muridke collected her meagre savings and boarded a bus for the nearby town of Sheikhupura to bowl in front of selectors from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The young, small-town girl immediately caught the eye of the headhunters and was asked to return again to play a game the next day.
That is where her struggle started.
