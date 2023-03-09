Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Power tariff for Karachi to be raised

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) decided to jack up the power tariff by Rs 4.76 per unit for K-Electric consumers in the context of two different quarterly adjustments.

The electricity tariff is likely to get expensive for the consumers of Karachi in the context of two different quarterly adjustments.

The stakeholders were likely to approve the latest tariff rate from the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“In the first quarter adjustment of the financial year, electricity tariff will increase by Rs 3.21 per unit, while in the second quarter adjustment from last year, power tariff will increase by Rs 1.55 per unit,” sources added.

This tariff hike was decided to maintain a uniform tariff across the country, the additional charges will be applicable in 2023 between March and May.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday [today] at 4 pm.

According to sources, the federal cabinet meeting will be chaired by PM Shehbaz Shairf in which Hajj Policy 2023 will be presented for approval.

The meeting participants will be briefed about the economic situation of the country, as well as the finance ministry will also brief on the progress in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

INP
INP

