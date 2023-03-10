Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Weekly inflation jumps to 42.3%

Upward trend of inflation continues as Islamabad takes measures to get $1.1bn IMF tranche

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.37 per cent to jump to 42.27pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ended on March 10, a report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The week-on-week inflation is up by 1.37pc. Of the 51 items tracked, the prices of 29 items increased, eight items decreased, whereas those of 14 items remained stable. The price of tomatoes increased by Rs5.46/kg, and potatoes’ price shoots up by Rs5.10/kg. Opinion price witnessed raise of Rs12.32/kg during the last week. The sugar rate also increased by Rs5.35/kg, according to the PBS report.

Furthermore, flour, ghee, milk, pulses, beef, tea, salt and other commodities prices also recorded a surge. However, it also noted a decrease in the prices of chicken, eggs, and some pulses. The upward trend of inflation continues as Islamabad takes measures to get the $1.1 billion IMF tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The federal government had also approved a ‘mini-budget’, imposing additional Rs170 billion taxes to boost revenue generation in line with the preconditions of the IMF.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Opinion: Reaching an agreement with IMF will only postpone the crisis
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Analysis

For nth time, Dar claims staff-level agreement right around the corner 

The finance minister’s promises seem to have stopped giving confidence to the markets which continued to show negative trends. 

Saudi Arabia posts budget surplus of $27.68bn in 2022

India’s fuel demand hits 24-year high

Boeing 777X

Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.