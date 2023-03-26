From trainee to the boardroom

“I used to live life by the seconds, not by the minutes.”

That’s the ethos that being a fighter pilot’s son brings you, says Zafar Khan. However, that famous combination of quick thinking and ironclad discipline wouldn’t seemingly be helpful to him, because Khan’s daily workspace isn’t quite as dramatic as the tight cockpit of a Mirage jet fighter. Instead, it is the grand mahogany desk of a board member of a large multinational corporation. Not too shabby, yes, but not quite a schoolboy’s fantasy career either, as opposed to the one his father had, initially.

In an exercise in national angst, Pakistani newspapers wistfully report on the elevation of one Indian after the other, who has been chosen to head their respective behemoth corporations. The list is long. There is Sundar Pichai (Alphabet, which owns Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo, till recently), Raj Subramaniam (FedEx) and, most recently, Ajay Banga, who after being CEO of MasterCard, is going to head the World Bank.

And what really twists the knife is that each of the individuals mentioned here got their initial university education in India, before moving to the US. They aren’t born-and-bred Americans, and still have their IIT, IISc, IIM roots. They can crack inside jokes about campus cafeterias on their rockstar-like visits back home.