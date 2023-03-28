Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Power hike of Rs6 per unit likely on the horizon for KE consumers

By Profit Report

Consumers of Karachi-Electric (KE), who are already struggling with inflation, may soon face higher bills due to a potential increase of Rs6 per unit in power tariffs.

The federal government has requested the increase from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in relation to two quarterly fuel cost adjustments (FCA).

NEPRA will review the application on April 3, and if approved, the increased amount will be charged to consumers from April to June 2023. This increase could further exacerbate the cost of living crisis in Pakistan, which is already affecting millions of people. The country is facing a multitude of crises, including economic and political, and citizens have been protesting regularly. Inflation is currently at a 48-year high, and the nation’s foreign currency reserves cover less than a month of imports.

Additionally, Pakistan is anticipating intense heatwaves during the summer season, which could lead to electricity shortages and extended load shedding.

It’s worth noting that earlier this month, NEPRA permitted power distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric to recover deferred fuel adjustment surcharges, with the entire amount to be collected from consumers from March to October 2023. Discos will recover Rs10.34 to Rs14.24 per unit, depending on the consumer’s electricity usage, while K-Electric will recover Rs9.97 to Rs13.87 per unit.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
17 Years no work, but another licence extension?
Next article
China spent $240b bailing out ‘BRI countries’ including Pakistan: report
Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.