PIA adds third African destination to its catalogue with Nairobi 

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it will add Nairobi, Kenya to its list of destinations. “PIA is constantly working to expand its global network by adding new and exciting destinations through its own operations or through partnerships with code share and interline partners. In today’s globalised world, this is crucial for the long-term sustainable growth of Pakistan’s national airline,” said Abdullah Khan, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at PIA.

This brings the total number of PIA’s Africa-bound destinations to three, including Johannesburg, South Africa and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The flight is set to be operated as part of a code sharing agreement in collaboration with Flydubai.

Why Nairobi, Kenya?

Pakistan’s increased engagement with Kenya is part of its Look Africa Policy Initiative launched in 2017. Kenya was identified as one of 10 major African economies with which Pakistan aimed to strengthen economic ties.

In 2020, Pakistan exported $6.02 billion to Kenya and imported $15.41 billion from Kenya, according to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

What is code sharing?

Code sharing is a business arrangement between two or more airlines where they agree to market and publish a particular flight as part of their own schedule or timetable. This means that a flight operated by one airline can be sold by another airline under its own flight number. This allows airlines to expand their network and offer more destinations to their customers without having to operate additional flights themselves.

For example, let’s say Airline A operates a flight from Dubai to Singapore. Airline B, which does not operate its own flights on this route, can enter into a code sharing agreement with Airline A. This would allow Airline B to sell tickets for the Dubai to Singapore flight under its own flight number, even though the flight is actually operated by Airline A.

Code sharing can benefit both airlines and passengers. For airlines, it allows them to expand their network and offer more destinations to their customers without having to operate additional flights themselves. For passengers, it can provide more options for travel and can make it easier to book connecting flights with different airlines.