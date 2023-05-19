Sign inSubscribe
Industry

PM urges reduced prices of essential items, transport following POL price cuts

By Staff Report

Days after a significant reduction in petroleum prices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed relevant authorities to ensure that the benefits of this decrease are passed on to the general public through lower transport fares and reduced prices of essential items.

In this regard, the PM chaired a federal cabinet meeting on Friday wherein he emphasised the need for ministries and district administrations across the country to implement these price reductions.

He stressed the need for strict action against profiteers and called for proportional reductions in transportation fares and the prices of consumables, aligning with the 11% decrease in petroleum prices announced by the government.

On May 15, the federal government, led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), announced a reduction of Rs12 per litre in petrol prices, bringing it down to Rs270 per litre following a decrease in international oil rates.

During the cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz updated attendees on his recent visit to Iran, expressing Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with its neighboring country across various sectors.

One significant development highlighted by the premier was the import of low-cost electricity from Iran, which would contribute to the upliftment of remote areas in Balochistan.

The prime minister shared that President Raisi expressed special interest in enhancing bilateral trade and exploring cooperation in other fields. To further discuss these projects, a high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will visit Iran whereas President Raisi is also expected to visit Pakistan.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Weak agricultural marketing system in Pakistan: Exploitation of farmers and buyers
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.