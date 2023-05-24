Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Pakistan to receive Russian imported oil in small ships via Oman

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that the first ship carrying 100,000 tonnes of crude oil will reach Oman on May 27, from where it will be shifted to Pakistan in small ships.

Giving the reason behind anchoring the ship at an Omanian port, Malik said Pakistani ports don’t have the capacity to accommodate vessels carrying over 50,000 tonnes of goods. The minister said Pakistan has the lowest per capita energy consumption in South Asia and added Pakistan’s yearly fuel demand is 20 million tonnes.

Given the apprehension of fuel demand reaching 34.33 million tonnes in 2032, the minister urged the need to build a refinery with a capacity of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels. He also said storage of crude oil for the energy sector in the country is inevitable.

It may be noted that Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow on April 20. Pakistan’s Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude, with other refineries to be included later after a trial run.

INP
INP

