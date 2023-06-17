Anatomy of a stock market crash: How the SECP sat back and let mayhem unfold in 2000

In order to study any crisis, it is important to note what happened leading up to the crisis, what was done once the crisis was going on and steps taken in its aftermath to prevent it from happening again in the future. In a market like Pakistan, where capital market participants look to control and exploit the system in their favour, it is important that a regulatory body like the SECP looks to protect the interest of smaller investors who typically enter the market mostly with their life savings to invest and expect that when they do invest, the SECP will look to protect them from the sharks present in the system. The stock market crash of 2000 shows that SECP was not well-equipped and did not have a capable enough staff to be able to foresee the coming crisis.

In addition to that, they did nothing substantial or material while the crisis was going on and put in no considerable guardrails once the crisis ended to prevent another one from happening. Their lack of action and inability meant that the smaller investors lost their life savings in the market and later lost confidence in the market which would take years to recover. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan



