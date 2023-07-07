MoST recommends three names for DG PSQCA in violation of MP-1 policy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has come under scrutiny for recommending three candidates for the post of Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in violation of the MP-1 policy. This decision has raised concerns about the integrity and transparency of the appointment process.

According to the available information, the ministry has submitted a summary to the cabinet recommending Engr. Nasir Ali Baloch, Syed Azhar Kazmi, and Engr. Muhammad Amin Khan for the position of DG PSQCA. However, it has been revealed that these three shortlisted candidates do not meet the qualification criteria for the MP-1 scale, as stated in the MP-I Scale Policy 2020.

The summary, which has been obtained by this correspondent, explicitly states that although the candidates do not fulfill the MP-I scale qualification, they meet the criteria advertised for the post, which requires a BS/BE degree. The ministry is requesting the federal cabinet to approve these recommendations despite the apparent discrepancy.

Sources within the ministry have expressed concerns that candidates who do not meet the qualifications for the MP-I scale (BS-21) should not be considered for the position. These sources suggest that political pressure may have influenced the officials to forward the summary recommending unqualified candidates.

Documents reveal that the vacant post of Director General, PSQCA (MP-1 Scale), was advertised on November 27, 2022. To ensure a wider pool of candidates with relevant experience, the qualification criteria were expanded to include a BS/BE degree in scientific or managerial disciplines. Ninety-eight applications were received in response, which were then scrutinized by a Scrutiny Committee. Nine candidates were shortlisted for consideration by the Selection Committee.

The Selection Committee evaluated the candidates based on leadership qualities, financial and administrative management skills, communication abilities, relevance of knowledge, and proposed ideas/business plans for improving the organization. The committee conducted interviews on May 17, 2023, and recommended a panel of three candidates, in order of merit, to the Federal Government for consideration.

The appointment of the DG PSQCA has been surrounded by controversy, leading to the issuance of contempt of court notices by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the Minister and Secretary of MoST. The court proceedings revealed that the position had been filled on an acting basis for over 14 years, which raised questions about the department’s compliance with court orders. Advocate Saifur Rehman, the petitioner’s counsel, presented evidence before Justice Babar Sattar, exposing the longstanding practice of acting appointments for the DG PSQCA position.

Sources indicate that the ministry intends to appoint a candidate named Nasir Baloch, who is allegedly favored by influential individuals. However, officials argue that the shortlisting process itself is suspicious, as it seemingly violated the rules for MP-1 scale appointments. Only nine candidates were shortlisted out of over 98 applicants, a move that is considered a procedural violation by an official familiar with the rules.

Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding the interview and selection process. The absence of the ministry’s secretary, who also serves as the secretary of the selection committee, due to retirement resulted in an additional secretary overseeing the process. This deviation from established rules is seen as contradictory and irregular.

Earlier reports indicated that the shortlisted candidates lacked the technical expertise and experience necessary for the DG PSQCA position. Allegations were made that candidates with suitable qualifications and experience were either pushed down the list or not shortlisted due to political considerations.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is an autonomous organization operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Established through the PSQCA Act of 1996, its purpose is to provide comprehensive services for standardization and conformity assessment.

The violation of the MP-1 policy in the appointment process for the DG PSQCA raises serious questions about the transparency and fairness of the selection. Critics argue that the ministry’s recommendations, despite candidates not meeting the required qualifications, indicate a disregard for merit-based appointments and a potential compromise of the organization’s integrity.

The controversy surrounding this issue intensified when the IHC issued contempt of court notices to the Minister and Secretary of MoST. The revelation of prolonged acting appointments for the DG PSQCA position showcased a systemic problem within the department. Advocate Saifur Rehman, representing the petitioner, presented compelling evidence, exposing the irregular practice of acting appointments and demanding accountability.

Insiders within the ministry have expressed concerns that the selection process has been marred by political interference. The suspicion arises from the shortlisting of only nine candidates out of a large pool of applicants, potentially indicating a bias in favor of certain individuals. Furthermore, allegations have been made that technically qualified candidates were overlooked or downgraded due to political considerations.

Moreover, the absence of the ministry’s secretary during the interview and selection process, along with the appointment of an additional secretary to oversee the proceedings, has raised eyebrows. This deviation from established protocols has added to the perception that the process lacks transparency and adheres to irregularities.

Given the significant role played by the DG PSQCA in maintaining standards and ensuring quality control in various sectors, it is imperative that the appointment process adheres strictly to merit-based criteria and eliminates any perception of favoritism or political influence.

As this issue continues to unfold, stakeholders and observers are closely monitoring the developments, hoping for a fair and transparent resolution that upholds the principles of meritocracy and safeguards the integrity of the PSQCA.