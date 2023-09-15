Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

50pc gas price hike proposal re-submitted to cabinet

Minister says raising gas rates before winter is necessary to address Rs2.7 trillion circular debt.

By Monitoring Desk

The Petroleum Division has re-submitted a proposal for a 50 percent increase in gas sale prices to the interim cabinet, aligning with IMF demands.

As per reports, the interim cabinet is expected to approve the revised gas prices for 12 consumer categories this month (September).

The proposed increase follows OGRA’s recommendations for a 50 percent hike in Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) prices and a 45 percent increase in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) prices on June 3, 2023. The previous government did not implement this increase, potentially violating OGRA Ordinance 2022.

Interim Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali stated that raising gas rates before winter is necessary to address the gas sector’s circular debt, which stands at approximately Rs2.7 trillion.

The most recent gas tariff adjustment occurred on February 13, 2023, with a price hike of up to 113 percent.

The IMF has suggested implementing the weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) to recover Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices from domestic consumers. Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) aims to recover Rs245 billion from RLNG diversion to the domestic sector from 2018 to 2023.

OGRA permits both gas companies to collect an estimated revenue requirement (ERR) of Rs697.4 billion from consumers in the fiscal year 2023-24, with SNGPL collecting Rs358.4 billion and SSGC collecting Rs339 billion.

According to OGRA, SNGPL’s average prescribed price will increase by 50 percent, while SSGC’s will rise by 45 percent, primarily due to increasing gas costs.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pakistan’s employment-to-population ratio falls to 47pc in 2023: report
Next article
Pakistan’s textile and apparel industry all set to shine at Texworld – Apparel Sourcing, Paris 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

Govt contemplates data integration ordinance to enhance tax base

The caretaker government is deliberating the possibility of issuing an ordinance to compel federal and provincial institutions to share data consistently with the Federal...

Pakistan LNG seeks PPRA exemption for 24 spot cargoes

Govt sparks investment frenzy with lucrative NPC rate hikes

Naya Pakistan Certificates rate of return revised again to foster investment

Dollar Danda: How the currency market was tamed and why it won’t work

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.