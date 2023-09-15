Pakistan’s textile and apparel industry all set to shine at Texworld – Apparel Sourcing, Paris 2024

ISLAMABAD: The global fashion capital, Paris, is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Texworld – Apparel Sourcing event from February 5th to 7th, 2024, at the prestigious Porte de Versailles. This annual fashion extravaganza isn’t just a runway for international designers; it’s a golden opportunity for global brands and collections to bask in the spotlight of Europe’s fashion scene, with a special focus on making inroads into Eastern and Middle Eastern markets. It also provides the exhibitors an opportunity to showcase their prowess in the textile field, to source for larger brands.

As per details, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is set to make a resounding statement at Texworld – Apparel Sourcing, Paris 2024. With a dedicated pavilion, TDAP is on a mission to showcase Pakistan’s vibrant textile and apparel industry to the world.

According to officials, this participation goes beyond being a mere display of Pakistan’s textile prowess; it’s a strategic move to delve into and comprehend the European market better. The goal is clear: to strengthen trade relationships, attract more buyers to Pakistan, and elevate the nation’s textile and apparel industry on the global stage.

To encourage Pakistani businesses to seize this golden opportunity, TDAP is offering subsidized stalls for a wide range of products. From Cotton & Blends to Denim, Eco-friendly Fabrics, Drapery, Embroidery & Lace, Fake fur, Fibers, Functional & Sportswear, Jacquard, Knitted fabrics, Linen & Hemp, Shirting, Silk, Silky aspects, Trims & Accessories, Wool, Wool Aspect, to Menswear, ladies wear, children’s wear, fashion accessories, shawls, and scarves – there’s a platform for every facet of Pakistan’s textile and apparel industry.

Stands for fabrics and denim are available for a remarkably affordable Rs. 1,697,000, while apparel stands can be secured for Rs. 1,514,000, owing to TDAP’s generous subsidy. Without this support, the cost for fabrics and denim stands would be approximately Rs. 2,533,167, and for apparel, Rs. 2,236,334.

The Texworld Evolution Paris event in February 2023 showcased the growing importance of fashion connections. It witnessed a remarkable turnout, featuring 750 exhibitors from 20 countries and attracting nearly 8,000 visitors hailing from 115 different nations. This surge in participation underscored the resurgence in business connections between European fashion industries and major sourcing countries.

Pakistan made a notable impression at the February 2023 edition of Texworld – Apparel Sourcing. In the fabric category, exhibitors like Artmill, Kamal Limited, Liberty Mills Limited, Qasimi Industries, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Sarena Dyeing & Finishing Mills, Shafi Texcel Limited, Shahtaj Textile, and Shekhani Industries showcased their excellence. In the denim category, Glamour Garments, Mekotex Private Limited, and Shafi Private Limited demonstrated their expertise. The apparel segment shone brightly with contributions from Fashion Channel, Interloop Limited, J.R Dyeing & Textile Mills, Karsaz Textile, Rainbow Hosiery, Sesil Private Limited, and Starsmade Factory.