Chinese giant BYD shows interest in Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector

BYD, known as the world’s largest electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturer and a prominent Chinese auto conglomerate, has conveyed its “keen interest” in investing in Pakistan’s EV sector.
This announcement follows a meeting between a delegation from BYD Company China, led by Cai Xiao Xu, Head of Dealer Division (South Asia), and Lei Jian, Country Head (Pakistan), with Sohail Rajput, Secretary at the Board of Investment (BoI).
As a Fortune 500 company globally recognized for its presence in key industries, including automobile, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, BYD is currently on an exploratory visit to Pakistan. The visit, facilitated by the BoI, involves crucial meetings with potential local partners.
During the meeting, Secretary BOI welcomed BYD’s interest in the country, highlighting the significance of EVs in Pakistan. He assured the BYD delegation of the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors.
BYD, known as the world’s largest EV manufacturer, also engages in the production of various vehicles, including battery electric and hybrid cars, buses, trucks, battery-powered bicycles, forklifts, solar panels, and rechargeable batteries.
Last month, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Minister for Commerce & Industries, mentioned that BYD is contemplating investment opportunities in Pakistan.
The caretaker minister informed the BYD delegation about the government’s policy and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), expressing full support for their new ventures.
