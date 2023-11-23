Experts propose agricultural tax to boost Pakistan’s economy

PESHAWAR – Renowned agricultural experts have urged the Pakistani government to consider implementing an agricultural tax system to address the country’s economic challenges. This proposal, if implemented thoughtfully, could potentially generate revenue, foster rural development, and enhance the overall fiscal outlook of the nation.

Shahzad Amir Naveed, an agricultural expert and government consultant, advocates for the introduction of taxes on agricultural income. Currently, the agricultural sector remains largely untaxed, contributing to budgetary constraints and economic instability.

“The case for introducing agricultural taxes is undeniable,” Naveed asserts. “By implementing a progressive taxation system, we can ensure that larger landholders with higher agricultural incomes contribute their fair share to the national tax burden. Simultaneously, exemptions or reduced tax rates for small-scale farmers can safeguard their livelihoods and protect their economic well-being.”

Naveed envisions a technology-driven approach to tax administration, leveraging modern tools and systems to ensure transparency and prevent tax evasion. He also proposes earmarking a portion of the agricultural tax revenue for rural development initiatives, including infrastructure improvements and providing farmers with access to advanced agricultural technologies.

While acknowledging the complexities involved, Naveed emphasizes the need for a carefully crafted taxation policy that accommodates the diverse nature of Pakistan’s agricultural landscape, encompassing a wide range of farm sizes and farming practices.

“A well-structured agricultural tax system can serve as a catalyst for economic growth and rural prosperity,” Naveed concludes. “By striking a balance between fiscal responsibility and social equity, we can harness the potential of the agricultural sector to drive national progress.”