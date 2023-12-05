Govt debt surges by 23.44% Year-on-Year in October 2023, reaching Rs41tr

In October 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a 23.44% year-on-year increase in the government’s total domestic debt and liabilities, reaching Rs41.033 trillion, compared to Rs33.24 trillion in October 2022. The month-on-month comparison indicated a 1.64% rise from September 2023.

The predominant portion of the debt, totaling Rs28.033 trillion, was categorized as permanent debt, demonstrating a 24.22% year-on-year growth. This permanent debt encompassed federal government bonds, SBP’s on-lending against SDRs allocation, prize bonds, and market loans.

The floating debt experienced a significant 32.9% year-on-year surge in October, reaching Rs8.988 trillion, with Market Treasury Bills accounting for a substantial Rs8.91 trillion.

In contrast, the government’s unfunded debt decreased by 7.42% year-on-year to Rs2.882 trillion in October 2023, primarily attributed to a 7.04% decline in saving schemes, amounting to Rs2.785 trillion compared to the same period last year.

Foreign currency loans saw a remarkable increase, registering Rs377.8 billion in October 2023, compared to Rs9.3 billion in October 2022. Borrowing through Naya Pakistan Certificates also rose by 25.23% year-on-year, reaching Rs128.81 billion in October 2023. Furthermore, on a sequential basis, Naya Pakistan Certificates borrowing increased by 6.69% month-on-month in October compared to September 2023. Additionally, domestic government liabilities showed an 8.85% year-on-year decrease, standing at Rs623.39 billion in October 2023.