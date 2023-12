KARACHI: Today, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) carried out a reverse repo and conducted a Shariah-compliant Modarabah Open Market Operation (OMO), infusing a combined sum of Rs454.6 billion into the market out of which Rs434.6 billion was injected through the reverse repo OMO.

The tenor of the OMO was 03 days in which 14 quotes were offered amounting to Rs434.6 billion in which 09 were accepted.

In addition the remaining Rs20 billion was injected through Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMO.