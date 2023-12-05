Sign inSubscribe
HBL becomes the first Capacity Building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) member in Pakistan

By Press Release

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL (standing 1st from left) and Dr. Ma Jun, President Institute of Finance & Sustainability (standing 3rd from left) at the CASI ceremony held during COP 28 in Dubai, UAE.

Pakistan, Karachi – 5 December 2023: HBL today, by invitation from the Institute of Finance & Sustainability, joined the Capacity Building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) to become the first CASI member in Pakistan.

CASI is an international cooperation platform aiming to deliver high-quality and higher-impact sustainable finance capacity building services for developing countries, via developing a “global aggregator and distributor of sustainable finance knowledge”.

Under the guidelines of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), HBL remains focused on sustainability and green operations initiatives. The Bank became a member of UNEP FI making it a signatory to the Principles of Responsible Banking (PRB) and Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). As the first CASI member in Pakistan, HBL will contribute its expertise and resources to the alliance’s capacity-building efforts, enhance awareness, and create linkage with academia.

Speaking on the initiative, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “This ground-breaking initiative will help to bridge the knowledge gap in sustainable finance and provide much-needed support to developing countries as they transition to a greener economy. We are committed to working with our partners to make CASI a success and to ensure that it delivers a real impact on the ground. HBL’s role as a member will not be limited to the financial sector but also regulators, ministries, national designated authorities, the workforce, and academia so that a comprehensive ecosystem can be built.”

