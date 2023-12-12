Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR targets non-filer senior bureaucrats, bankers in ongoing tax compliance drive

Senior executives within financial institutions who have not filed income tax returns will be subject to enforcement measures

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has commenced a targeted initiative to identify and enforce tax return filing among senior bureaucrats, bankers, and individuals in leadership roles within government departments, financial institutions, public sector entities, regulatory bodies, and private institutions.

Following the successful implementation of return filing measures for tax officials nationwide, the FBR is extending its efforts to ensure compliance among high-ranking individuals.

Sources indicate that the FBR has identified non-filers among senior government officials in various ministries, departments, and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, senior executives within financial institutions who have not filed income tax returns will be subject to enforcement measures.

The FBR’s initiative aims to address non-filers holding key positions in different government organizations. Senior government officials occupying top positions are required to file their income tax returns, with the FBR undertaking a comprehensive in-house exercise to enforce compliance.

Previously, tax officers at the rank of BS-17 and above were given a deadline of December 6, 2023, to submit a certificate of e-filing for their returns to the FBR. Many tax officials have complied with this requirement.

The FBR is now extending its focus to senior government officials in various ministries, divisions, and departments who have yet to file their income tax returns, despite the October 31, 2023 deadline.

The FBR’s actions underscore its commitment to ensuring comprehensive tax compliance across government and financial sectors, reinforcing the importance of income tax return filing within specified timelines.

China agrees to review FTA, enhance yuan-based trade with Pakistan, says Gohar Ijaz
Attock Refinery shuts down two units due to low product lifting by OMCs, higher stocks
News Desk
News Desk

