Govt grants exemption to fertilizer plants from winter gas load-shedding

The interim government has decided to exclude all fertilizer plants from winter gas load-shedding and import an additional 220 KMT urea to ensure a consistent and affordable supply for growers, announced caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference alongside caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Asad Rehman Gilani, Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Minister of Energy stated that to maintain local urea production without disruption, all fertilizer plants, including those operated by Fatima and Engro, would be exempted from four months of winter gas load-shedding (December-March 2024) and run at full capacity.

Asad Rehman Gilani mentioned that the interim government plans to import additional urea in December-January. He asserted that Punjab and Sindh received surplus urea in November, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan faced shortfalls due to transportation challenges.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that decisive actions would be taken against those involved in hoarding fertilizer and creating an artificial shortage. He noted that a network of manufacturers, dealers, agents, and shopkeepers played a role in creating this shortage, with manufacturers granting dealerships in regions with low urea demand.

On Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar directed relevant departments to prepare and submit an action plan for an uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer on a priority basis.

Responding to inquiries, the energy minister mentioned that to address gas shortfalls, the Petroleum Division would present a plan to reinforce LPG infrastructure. Additionally, a meeting is scheduled in the running month with foreign and local oil and gas exploration and production companies to address production issues.

He added that 100 to 150 mmcfd of gas would be added to the system in winter, and efforts would be made to bring back foreign oil and exploration companies that ceased operations due to non-payment of dues.