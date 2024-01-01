Kinnow industry faces crisis, anticipated 50% export decline

ISLAMABAD: Quality issues plague Pakistan’s kinnow export, putting $ 22 million at risk. The usual 5-month season has shrunk to 1.5 months, causing a 50% shutdown of kinnow processing plants. Orders plummet, raising concerns over the Rs.300 billion invested and employment for 400,000 people.

Historically earning $ 220 million from 450,000 tons, this year’s projection hovers between 1.5 to 2.5 million tons, yielding just $ 100 million. Sargodha and Bhalwal regions, renowned for kinnow, face economic strain as the industry, from farming to processing, employs 400,000 and bears a significant investment.

The 60-year-old kinnow variety, susceptible to diseases and climate change, results in reduced yield and quality. Despite six years of warnings from the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association, government attention remains lacking, pushing the industry to the brink.

Waheed Ahmed, Chief of All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association, urges emergency measures to salvage the kinnow industry. Without the development of new varieties, he fears a complete halt in Pakistan’s kinnow export within two years.

Ahmed emphasizes the urgency for new citrus fruit varieties, citing the current kinnow as outdated. With proper development, he believes the export of fresh citrus fruits could generate up to $ 1 billion over the next decade.

As kinnow orchards become disease-ridden hubs, export rejection rises, causing financial losses. Ahmed urges immediate work on new citrus varieties with better climate resilience.

Export challenges intensify as traditional markets reduce orders due to quality and shelf-life concerns. PFVA has long warned the government, but the response remains inadequate. Despite committee formation, proposals linger, leaving the kinnow industry’s survival hanging in the balance.

PFVA presses for immediate action—developing new citrus varieties, establishing nurseries, and learning from successful global models. China, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, and the United States serve as examples for citrus industry recovery. The fate of Pakistan’s kinnow industry hinges on swift and strategic intervention.