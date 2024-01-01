Sales of Indian SUVs soar, smaller cars skid in December

Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) rose in December, while small car sales fell despite high discounts, data from Indian automakers showed on Monday.
While sales of entry-level vehicles remain slow due to inflation, automakers have benefited from the sales of premium vehicles, catering to a more well-off demographic largely unaffected by higher prices.
Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) reported domestic SUV sales growth of 24% and 39% year-on-year, respectively.
Mahindra, which makes SUVs such as the Thar, Scorpio and XUV, had multiple months of record sales in the category in 2023. It has seen 20%-57% sales growth each month this financial year so far.
Sales of SUVs have formed 36% of Maruti’s domestic passenger vehicle (PV) so far this fiscal year, compared with 22% last fiscal, while accounting for almost all of Mahindra’s PV sales.
However, sales of its small cars like the Alto and Baleno were down 29%. That was also, in part, due to Maruti’s moderation of wholesales.
Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) reported an 8% growth in domestic PV sales, without specifying the growth rates of different categories of cars.
Bajaj and other two-wheeler makers benefited from the wedding season that took place during the first half of the month, analysts have said.
Highly Recommended!
Very insightful, i will also say this here. Investment is one of the best ways to achieve financial freedom. For a beginner there are so many challenges you face. It’s hard to know how to get started. Trading on the Cryptocurrency market has really been a life changer for me. I almost gave up on crypto at some point not until saw a recommendation on Elon musk successfully success story and I got a proficient trader/broker Mr Bernie Doran , he gave me all the information required to succeed in trading. I made more profit than I could ever imagine. I’m not here to converse much but to share my testimony; I have made total returns of $10,500.00 from an investment of just $1000.00 within 1 week. Thanks to Mr Bernie I’m really grateful,I have been able to make a great returns trading with his signals and strategies .I urge anyone interested in INVESTMENT to take bold step in investing in the Cryptocurrency Market, you can reach him on WhatsApp : +1(424) 285-0682 or his Gmail : BERNIEDORANSIGNALS@ GMAIL. COM bitcoin is taking over the world, tell him I referred you
Rest room marketing techniques you pertinent query previous to building. Will probably be quick to write down remarkable write-up because of this.