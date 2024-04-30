Sign inSubscribe
HBL approves equity investment of Rs6bn in its microfinance subsidiary 

Investment is fully aligned with all regulatory requirements and has received the nod from HBL’s shareholders

By News Desk
HBL Microfinance Bank

The Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has approved an equity investment of up to Rs 6 billion in its subsidiary namely HBL Microfinance Bank Limited.

The investment is fully aligned with all regulatory requirements and has received the nod from HBL’s shareholders, the bank said in a note sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. 

This financial injection is expected to significantly boost the operational capabilities of HBL Microfinance Bank. 

HBL Microfinance Bank is primarily owned by HBL (79.92%), with additional stakes held by the Aga Khan Agency for Microfinance (12.05%), the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (4.46%), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (3.57%).

 

