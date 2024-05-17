Chinese firm expresses interest in building mineral park in Pakistan

MCC Tongsin Resources, a leading Chinese research and investment company, has shown a strong interest in expanding its investments within Pakistan’s mineral and mining sectors.

This interest was conveyed by Wang Jicheng, Chairman of MCC Tongsin Resources, during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The company detailed its plans to construct a mineral park in Pakistan and discussed further investment strategies with the Prime Minister. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz extended a warm invitation to the firm, encouraging them to deepen their involvement in Pakistan’s mining industry and assured them of the government’s full support.

The Prime Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing foreign investment, particularly highlighting the mineral sector, from mining activities to the production of exportable goods. “The investment will receive comprehensive support for the extraction and processing of minerals, and the export of these products to boost the country’s exports,” he stated.

Shehbaz directed federal ministers and officers to engage closely with MCC Tongsin Resources and included the Chief Minister of Balochistan and relevant provincial departments in these discussions to ensure a coordinated approach.

Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, Shehbaz praised China’s consistent support to Pakistan, especially during challenging times, and expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation.

The relationship between Pakistan and China has been marked by significant economic collaboration, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major infrastructural project. The partnership was further reinforced during the recent China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, where both nations committed to enhancing the CPEC into a growth corridor under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.