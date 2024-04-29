IMF approves final $1.1bn tranche for Pakistan

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved the final tranche of $1.1 billion for Pakistan under the $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA).

The funding is the second and last tranche of a $3 billion standby arrangement with the IMF, which it secured last summer to avert a sovereign default and which runs out this month.

The IMF Board supported Pakistan’s plan to pursue another bailout package to continue economic stabilization and advance structural reforms.

This development came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at the closing session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, described Pakistan’s debt situation as a severe challenge for his administration.