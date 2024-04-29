IMF approves final $1.1bn tranche for Pakistan

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved the final tranche of $1.1 billion for Pakistan under the $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA).
The funding is the second and last tranche of a $3 billion standby arrangement with the IMF, which it secured last summer to avert a sovereign default and which runs out this month.
The IMF Board supported Pakistan’s plan to pursue another bailout package to continue economic stabilization and advance structural reforms.
This development came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at the closing session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, described Pakistan’s debt situation as a severe challenge for his administration.
The South Asian nation is seeking a new long-term, larger IMF loan. Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has said Islamabad could secure a staff-level agreement on the new program by early July.
Islamabad says it is seeking a loan over at least three years to help macroeconomic stability and execute a long-due and painful structural reforms, though Aurangzeb has declined to detail what seize of programme the country seeks.
Islamabad is yet to make a formal request, but the Fund and the government are already in discussions.
If secured, it would be the 24th IMF bailout for Pakistan.
The $350 billion economy faces a chronic balance of payment crisis, with nearly $24 billion to repay in debt and interest over the next fiscal year – three times more than its central bank’s foreign currency reserves.
Pakistan’s finance ministry expects the economy to grow by 2.6% in the current fiscal year ending June, while average inflation is projected to stand at 24%, down from 29.2% in fiscal year 2023/2024. Inflation soared to a record high of 38% last May.