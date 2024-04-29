Jazz completes Pakistan’s first-ever telecom Sukuk at Rs15bn

Telecom operator Jazz has successfully completed its Rs 15 billion Sukuk issuance, a milestone as the first and largest short-term unsecured Sukuk by a telecom operator in the country, according to a news release.

The company stated that this Sukuk opens a new funding path to support its “4G for all” digital initiatives.

Jazz, with a 30-year presence in Pakistan and $10.6 billion in investments, is a major player in the nation’s cellular market, holding a 45% revenue market share and serving over 71.5 million subscribers.

The issuance is expected to boost the use of Shariah-compliant financial instruments within Pakistan’s capital markets.