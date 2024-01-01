Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

TOMCL becomes first South Asian company to export cooked beef to China

China is the world’s largest meat importer, with an import of 3.10 million metric tonnes of beef and mutton in 2022.

By News Desk

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has achieved a historic feat by becoming the first company from South Asia to export Cooked/Heat Treated Frozen Beef meat products to the People’s Republic of China, the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

China is the world’s largest meat importer, with an import of approximately 3.10 million metric tonnes of beef and mutton in 2022. TOMCL has secured this opportunity after being one of only two companies awarded a license for exporting cooked beef meat products to China from South Asia, the company’s notice read.

This breakthrough is not only a success for TOMCL but also a sign of new possibilities for expanding exports to mainland China. The company said that they expect a significant increase in export volumes and revenues.

Earlier, the Board of Directors (BoD) of TOMCL approved an expansion plan for production facilities with an investment of Rs600 million.

The company said that the expansion will enable it to broaden its business presence for current and future boneless frozen, heat-treated, and cooked frozen beef export orders.

The targeted international markets include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Central Independent States (CIS), Iraq, and China.

Previous article
IMF to discuss Pakistan on Jan 11, approval for $700mn expected
Next article
Positive sentiment at PSX likely to persist until March: report
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Good. This, however, also means that no quality beef will be available to the local consumers because all the good stuff will be exported. Let us see how far these exports go.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.