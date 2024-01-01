TOMCL becomes first South Asian company to export cooked beef to China

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has achieved a historic feat by becoming the first company from South Asia to export Cooked/Heat Treated Frozen Beef meat products to the People’s Republic of China, the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

China is the world’s largest meat importer, with an import of approximately 3.10 million metric tonnes of beef and mutton in 2022. TOMCL has secured this opportunity after being one of only two companies awarded a license for exporting cooked beef meat products to China from South Asia, the company’s notice read.

This breakthrough is not only a success for TOMCL but also a sign of new possibilities for expanding exports to mainland China. The company said that they expect a significant increase in export volumes and revenues.

Earlier, the Board of Directors (BoD) of TOMCL approved an expansion plan for production facilities with an investment of Rs600 million.

The company said that the expansion will enable it to broaden its business presence for current and future boneless frozen, heat-treated, and cooked frozen beef export orders.

The targeted international markets include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Central Independent States (CIS), Iraq, and China.