Profit rates on national savings schemes reduced

Rate of return for Special Savings Certificates has been reduced from 16.04% to 16% for the first five years

National Savings

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has slashed profit rates on different savings schemes ahead of the central bank’s upcoming monetary policy announcement.

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the rate of return for Special Savings Certificates and accounts has been reduced from 16.04% to 16% for the first five years, and from 17.4% to 16.6% for the sixth year.

Defence Savings Certificates have seen a decrease in average rates from 14.39% to 14.2%. The rate of return on Regular Income Certificates is now 15%, down from 15.12%.

In the category of Short-term Savings Certificates (STSC), the three-month, six-month, and one-year instruments have experienced a slight reduction in returns.

The one-year STSC, for example, now yields 20.34% compared to the previous 20.8%.

Furthermore, the Sharia-compliant savings instruments have undergone more significant adjustments.

The one-year Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) now offers an expected return of 18.54%, a decrease from 21.37%.

Similarly, the three-year and five-year SITA have seen reductions in their expected profit rates.

However, the returns on the Behbood Savings Certificate, Pensioners’ Benefit Account, and Shuhadas Family Welfare Account remain unchanged at 16.08%.

The markup rate on savings accounts also continues at 20.5%, as does the rate on the Sharia-compliant Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA).

The CDNS has issued revised rate sheets to all regional offices, with the new rates effective from January 26.

 

