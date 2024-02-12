Sign inSubscribe
Economy

State Bank of Pakistan reports rise in national debt

Pakistan's external debt exceeds $131bn in first half of FY24

By Monitoring Desk

According to the latest figures from the State Bank of Pakistan, the nation’s external debt and liabilities climbed to $131.159 billion at the end of the first half of fiscal year 2024, registering a growth of $1.417 billion or 1.09% over the quarter, and a year-on-year increase of 1.99% from $128.605 billion.

Public external debt, constituting 76.02% of the total, saw government external debt rise to $80.165 billion, reflecting increases of 2.11% over the quarter and 1.54% year-on-year. Long-term external debt also rose to $80.066 billion, with short-term debt significantly dropping to $99 million.

The report detailed IMF loans totaling $5.069 billion to the central bank and $2.527 billion to the federal government, with foreign exchange liabilities reaching $11.939 billion.

Non-governmental external debts included borrowings from public sector enterprises, banks, and the private sector, with notable figures being a slight decrease in PSEs’ debt to $7.869 billion and a reduction in private sector debt to $12.277 billion. Intercompany debt saw an increase, totaling $4.675 billion.

