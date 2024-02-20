Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan seeks partnership with Sinopec in Aramco’s $10bn refinery project

PSO CEO highlights the project as a golden opportunity for Sinopec

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has initiated discussions with Chinese energy conglomerate Sinopec to explore a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s energy giant Aramco for the development of a cutting-edge refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan.

Pakistan is also considering incorporating the $10 billion Saudi Aramco refinery project into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Aramco has expressed interest in establishing a crude to-chemical/plastic complex.

This initiative was discussed in a recent meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, led by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Business Recorder reported that during his recent communication with Sinopec Corp’s President Yu Baocai, PSO’s Managing Director and CEO, Syed Muhammad Taha, expressed PSO’s interest in having Sinopec join the ambitious greenfield refinery and petrochemical initiative in Pakistan.

Taha highlighted the project as a golden opportunity for Sinopec to apply its vast expertise and resources in a market poised for substantial growth and potential.

The proposed collaboration between PSO and Saudi Aramco aims to establish a modern refinery and petrochemical complex capable of processing over 300,000 barrels per day.  

This venture is expected to produce a variety of premium petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, along with petrochemicals.

PSO CEO outlined the incentives provided by the government to enhance the project’s financial viability, including a 20-year tax holiday, a 7.5% deemed duty concession for gasoline and diesel production for 25 years, and tax exemptions on the import of equipment and materials for the project.

He underscored Pakistan’s attractive investment landscape, noting the country’s burgeoning population of over 220 million and its rapidly growing economy.

With energy demand projected to double by 2035, Taha presented a compelling case for Sinopec’s investment and participation in this strategic market.

He praised Sinopec’s proven expertise in refinery and petrochemical projects, its operational excellence, and its strong financial standing as critical to the project’s success.

He invited Sinopec to consider becoming an equity and technical partner in the project, open to discussing various partnership arrangements.

Previous article
Pakistan advances on Iran gas pipeline to avoid $18bn fine
Next article
Roshan Digital Account inflows decline 11% in January
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Engro Fertilizers welcomes gas tariff revision as a step in the...

The company argues that with the complete removal of subsidies across the entire fertilizer sector, the government is expected to collect Rs 150 billion

CCP approves Korean-Pakistani power sector merger

Unprecedented year for Tata, market valuation hits $365bn milestone

Pakistan sees decline in foreign investment in January

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.