Roshan Digital Account inflows decline 11% in January

SBP reports cumulative inflows exceed $7.33 billion

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) saw an inflow of $142 million in January, marking an 11% decrease from $160 million received in December 2023, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

The SBP announced that $12 million of the total inflow has been repatriated, with $114 million being spent domestically, leaving a net repatriation liability of $16 million. 

By the end of January, cumulative inflows into the RDA surpassed $7.33 billion. The number of RDA accounts increased to 659,806, up from 651,057 at the end of December.

According to the SBP’s website, the total RDA inflow reached $7.337 billion by the end of January, with $1.55 billion repatriated and $4.556 billion used within the country, resulting in a total net repatriation liability of $1.231 billion.

The breakdown of the outstanding liability includes $800 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, divided between $302 million in conventional and $498 million in Islamic instruments, and $380 million in account balances. Roshan Equity Investments remained unchanged at $30 million.

