No plan to change banknotes from paper to plastic: SBP 

Central bank categorically refutes the news about the issuance of polymer banknotes

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday categorically denied the news reports about the issuance of the Polymer Banknotes Series. 

Regarding the reports circulating on various news portals regarding the issuance of polymer (plastic) banknotes, the SBP strongly refutes the reports as baseless and without substance, the SBP said in a notification. 

There is no such plan or suggestion currently under consideration regarding the change in the substrate of banknotes from paper to polymer, the central bank said.  

The SBP uses cotton-based paper substrate which is manufactured locally by the Security Papers Limited, using primarily local raw materials.

