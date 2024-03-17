Sign inSubscribe
Climate change

In Pakistan, the question of climate financing looms large. So what’s happening?

Acumen Pakistan has secured a $28 million anchor funding for a new $90 million Climate Fund. How will it address the financing requirements of agribusinesses?

There is a lot of talk about climate financing in Pakistan. The floods of 2022 and the ensuing attention Pakistan has gotten at COP27 and COP28 have made it clear that there is a dire need for some sort of monetary interventions to help fix the climate crisis. 

But many have felt that the focus over the years has been more on financing on a government level from international agencies. There is some point to this as well. The Global North has disproportionately contributed to the pollution of the Global South and there are many advocates for climate reparations. The process is slow and unreliable however. 

In its place there are arguments that climate financing should come from the private sector. That there should be projects, startups, and initiatives that are green in nature and they should have funding readily available. This would create a bit of a two-birds-one-stone situation: You save the environment and make money doing so.

In this sense, one noteworthy advancement in the realm of climate change adaptation has occurred in the country recently. Acumen Pakistan has secured a $28 million anchor funding for a new $90 million Climate Fund targeting the agriculture sector in Pakistan. The initiative is structured as an innovative blended finance facility, with $80 million in equity funding allocated for early and growth-stage local agribusinesses. An additional $10 million will be used for grant funding to offer targeted assistance in enhancing the business models of investee companies and bolstering the overall climate resilience of the ecosystem in Pakistan. 

While the project is being hailed as a milestone in the country’s push against climate change, the question remains: can it live up to its promise?

 

Ahtasam Ahmad
Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as an Editorial Consultant at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

