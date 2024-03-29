Sign inSubscribe
SBP clears Muhammad Nassir Salim as President, CEO of HBL

Salim replaces Muhammad Aurangzeb after his exit from HBL

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has given its in-principle clearance of Muhammad Nassir Salim as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) 

“We are pleased to inform you that the SBP has conveyed its in-principle clearance of Muhammad Nassir Salim, as the President & CEO of Habib Bank Limited vide its letter dated March 28, 2024,” HBL informed the Pakistan Stock Market through a notice on Friday. 

Earlier on March 11, Salim was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of HBL after stepping down of Muhammad Aurangzeb from HBL to assume the role of Federal Minister for Finance.

Nassir is a seasoned banker with 36 years of international and domestic banking experience. He has worked in the USA, Abu Dhabi, and Pakistan with organizations like American Express Bank, Citigroup and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

He has been associated with HBL since 2017. Nassir joined HBL as Head of Global Operations and based on his contribution and capability was elevated to the position of Head Branch and Islamic Banking and then recently as Chief Operating Officer.

