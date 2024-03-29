Punjab Govt approves ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’ to disburse Rs150bn agri loans

Punjab government has approved the ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’ to disburse agricultural loans worth Rs 150 billion.

A special meeting on agricultural reforms was chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The meeting reviewed proposals for legislation to prevent the use of agricultural land for residential purposes, and the restructuring of the Punjab Seed Corporation and Punjab Agricultural Research Board.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Nawaz approved the issuance of the ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’. She announced that 500,000 farmers would receive loans totaling Rs150 billion annually at favorable terms through the Kisan Card.

Farmers will obtain agricultural loans up to Rs30,000 per acre for purchasing high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Establishment of Model Agri Centres

The Chief Minister stated that the government would provide various subsidies through the Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card and establish model agricultural centers in collaboration with the private sector throughout Punjab.

These centers will offer modern agricultural machinery, training, pesticides, seeds, and model plots.

In the initial phase, a model agricultural center will be established in each district, aiming to protect farmers from counterfeit fertilisers and medicines.

Crop Yield Data Compilation

The Chief Minister instructed the Agriculture Department to compile comprehensive data on the production and demand of each crop.

The meeting also sanctioned the creation of a state-of-the-art center of excellence for research and development in cotton, wheat, and rice.

The governance of this center of excellence will be overseen by a board, and it will be affiliated with regional universities.

Additionally, a research and development center will be built at Agriculture University Faisalabad, costing Rs2 billion, with assistance from China.

The Pak-China R&D Center will feature facilities for research on genomics, germplasm resources, speed breeding, and climate change.

Legislative amendments to the Agriculture Pesticides Act and the Fertilizers Control Act will be made to prevent the sale of counterfeit agricultural products.

Finally, it was resolved to modernize the agricultural extension wing with advanced technology, and 500 agriculture graduates will be hired.