LPG price reduced by Rs6.45 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday announced a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG price would go down by Rs6.45 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs 250.33 per kilogram.

For those using domestic cylinders, the price has seen a reduction. The cost of a domestic cylinder has been slashed by Rs 76 per kilogram.

The new price for the domestic cylinder has been set at Rs 2,954.

Separately, the government on Sunday decided to jack up petrol price by Rs9.66 for the next 15 days.

The finance ministry in a notification stated that as part of the fortnightly revision of prices of petroleum products, on the recommendation of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Government of Pakistan has decided that the consumer prices, with effect from 1st April, 2024.

However, the government decided to slash diesel price by Rs3.32 per litre, it added.