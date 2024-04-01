Sazgar starts pre-booking of its latest model HAVAL JOLION HEV

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) has announced to kickstart pre-booking of its new model of locally assembled/manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) under the brand “HAVAL JOLION HEV”.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notification that CKD (Completely Knocked Down) roll-out of these vehicles on a commercial scale is expected in April 2024.

“We are pleased to inform you that the company has commenced pre-booking of a new model of locally assembled/ manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) under the brand ‘Haval Jolion HEV’ and CKD roll-out of these vehicles on a commercial scale is expected in April 2024,” read the SAZEW’s notice.

Known as Pakistan’s leading rickshaw manufacturer and exporter, Sazgar has expanded its portfolio by partnering with Chinese automobile manufacturer, BAIC.

Through this collaboration, Sazgar introduced BAIC’s D20 vehicle, the X25 crossover, and the BJ40-Plus off-roader SUV in the Pakistani market.

In 2022, Sazgar Engineering finalised its manufacturing facilities for Haval SUVs, while in 2021, it was granted green-field status by the government to produce Haval SUVs, signifying its entry into the SUV manufacturing sector.

These initiatives with Haval and BAIC were facilitated under the government’s green-field status, a part of the auto development policy (ADP-2016-21). This policy provides tax benefits to automotive manufacturers as an incentive to invest in the local industry, allowing them to avail themselves of significant tax and duty advantages.