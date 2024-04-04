Trade with Central Asia: Pakistan’s potato consignment reaches Tajikistan

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has achieved another major milestone in boosting the country’s regional trade with Central Asian state of Tajikistan by successfully transporting Pakistani potato export consignment to Dushanbe.

The NLC effectively gained access to increase trade with another important Central Asian country as the convoy of NLC trucks reached the Tajik capital of Dushanbe after covering more than 1,400 kilometers (km), according to APP.

The trucks of National Logistics Cell completed the journey from Okara and Rahim Yar Khan to Dushanbe in seven days. However, a special ceremony was held at Dushanbe Customs Terminal One on the arrival of the inaugural convoy under International Road Transport.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable personalities including Tajik Minister of Transport Azim Ibrahim, Director General of NLC Farrukh Shehzad Rao, Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Customs Department officials and prominent Tajik businessmen.

Addressing the ceremony, the Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport appreciated the official launch of ground transportation by Pakistan’s leading logistics organization.

The Minister of Transport of Tajikistan said, “This initiative marks an important milestone in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.”

The Tajik minister expressed confidence while appreciating Pakistan’s role as an important trade partner in the region.

The Transport Minister assured unwavering support to further facilitate smooth movement of Pakistani trucks to Tajikistan.

The Director General of NLC emphasized the importance of Tajikistan in trade through NLC. He thanked the Tajik Government for its support in facilitating the movement of the NLC convoy.

Farrukh Shahzad Rao emphasized on the promotion of mutual trade and said, “Trade through NLC under the TIR (International Road Transport) system will facilitate timely and efficient import and export of both countries.”

Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao highlighted the important role of NLC in establishing regional linkages while referring to the extensive operations of NLC spread across 10 countries in the region.