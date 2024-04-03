Karachi-origin ‘wine fraudster’ pleads guilty to swindling millions from Wall Street tycoons

Omar Khan, accused of defrauding fine-wine enthusiasts of at least $9.5 million, admitted guilt to identity theft last week on Thursday, shortly after being apprehended by the FBI at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The specifics of Khan’s plea agreement remain undisclosed, although it likely involved the dismissal of a wire fraud charge.

A decade ago, Khan gained renown among wine connoisseurs in the city for organizing lavish dinners at top-tier restaurants featuring exceedingly rare wines.

Allegedly, Khan attracted investments for these dinners, priced between $500 and $25,000 per plate, promising to share profits. However, numerous dinners were never held. One investor, Krešimir Penavić, revealed investing around $5 million in Khan’s events before realizing no profits.

Penavić, a successful quant at Renaissance Technologies, was among 13 plaintiffs who sued Khan, winning an $8 million judgment. Penavić’s statement indicates ongoing efforts to recover assets related to the judgment, with his attorney emphasizing the importance of holding such perpetrators accountable.

Khan’s attorney expressed his client’s desire to move past this chapter.

Khan faced charges since February 2020, but they were sealed as he resided in Sri Lanka. He was deported this year due to visa overstay, prompting his extradition to face charges.

Aggravated identity theft carries a potential two-year prison term, with a sentencing hearing set for June 10. Khan’s attorneys plan to seek his release from a Queens rehabilitation facility at an upcoming bond hearing, citing medical issues.