Sign inSubscribe
Banking

After its own employees opposed an attempt to sell Samba Bank two years ago, the Saudi-owned bank is up for sale again. Will Bank Alfalah succeed where five others failed?

UBL, Meezan Bank, Askari Bank, and Fatima Fertiliser among others had sought to buy the Samba. Will Bank Alfalah succeed where all of the others failed to close the deal?

Mariam Umar Farooq
Mariam Umar Farooq

In 2021 Samba Bank decided to put the “For Sale” sign out in the yard. For anyone in Pakistan looking to buy a bank, it was a perfect opportunity. Samba was up for sale not because it was doing badly, but simply because the ownership of Samba’s parent company in Saudi Arabia was changing. 

The bank itself was small (the smallest commercial bank in Pakistan in fact), clean, and well-run. Samba was the suburban white picket home of bank shopping. Which is why a number of buyers stepped up to the plate ranging from United Bank (UBL) to Askari Bank and a consortium led by Fatima Fertiliser. 

Despite the interest, Samba failed to strike a deal with any of the potential buyers. In fact in May 2022, the bank announced it was terminating the process for the sale due to “unstable market conditions.” It seemed the new owners of Samba’s parent companies were starting to catch up to Pakistan’s smallest commercial bank. Now after just under two years, Bank Alfalah has made a non-binding indicative offer to the bank’s Saudi owners to acquire their entire shareholding in Samba Pakistan. In turn, the Saudis have agreed to evaluate the non-binding offer and invited Bank Alfalah to conduct diligence on Samba Pakistan.

To put it in very simple terms, the sale is back on the table. But what were the circumstances that led to the bank to go on sale, go off the market, and then once again be up for grabs? To understand, we go back to Samba Bank’s origins in Pakistan.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Mariam Umar Farooq
Mariam Umar Farooqhttp://profit.com.pk
The author is a business journalist and a member of the staff. She can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.