Cover story

Servaid’s rich Saudi investors have backed out. What will become of Pakistan’s premier pharmacy retail chain?

From its origins as part of the Servis Group to multiple changes in ownership since its inception in 2005, Servaid has undergone an eventful two decades in existence

Taimoor Hassan
When you first start looking at the story of Servaid, it sort of looks like a game of passing the parcel. In the nearly 20 years it has been around, Pakistan’s largest (and only) retail pharmacy franchise chain has seen four different sets of owners.

Initially founded by the Servis Group, Servaid has changed hands within the three families that run the group, seen, two different consortiums have been formed and disbanded, and major foreign investors, including Saudi Arabians, lose their patience and tap out. 

But a closer look tells you that it isn’t so much about passing the company around as it has been a case of bad timing and rotten luck. Servaid, one might say, is cursed. 

Throughout all this Servaid has remained one of the most recognisable pharmacy chains in the country, particularly in the Punjab. So why has nobody been able to hold on to it? Probably because the business has faced serious losses and multiple investors have abandoned ship. The reasons are multi-faceted. For one, the pharmacy business is not easy in Pakistan. There are lots of small sized competitors, supply is never entirely guaranteed, and finding reliable staff and managers can be a herculean task. And then there are the other reasons more specific to Servaid: A string of management groups that have either been uninterested in running it or distracted by other business interests. 

The last time the company went through a management change was in 2015. Now, the company is on the brink of faltering again. The only question is whether Servaid will be able to steady its ship once again. 

 

The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

