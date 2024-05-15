Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39, diesel by Rs7.88 per litre

Updated prices are set at Rs273.1 per litre for petrol and Rs274.08 for HSD

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The good news for the inflation-hit masses is that the government has approved a massive cut in the prices of petroleum products by upto Rs 15.39 per litre for the second half of May 2024.

As per details, Oil and gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday forwarded a summary regarding oil prices for the second half of the ongoing month of May 2024. And, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, late Wednesday night, approved huge relief in the per litre price of petroleum products.

According to new oil prices, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs7.88 per litre to Rs 274.08 and the price of petrol has also been slashed by Rs 15.39/litre, taking the new rate to Rs273.10 per litre.

These updated prices will take effect from May 16, 2024.

Moreover, the price of kerosene oil decreased by Rs 9.86/litre to Rs 173.48/litre and the price of light diesel oil (LDO) decreased by Rs 7.54 paise to Rs 161.17 paise.

On May 1, the government had decreased the petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre, and HSD by Rs 8.42 per litre for the first fifteen days of May 2024.

Finance Division, in a statement, said,” the prices of petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during last fortnight. The OGRA has worked out the consumer price, based on the price variations in the international market.”

The government is imposing a petroleum levy of Rs60 per litre on both petrol and HSD, with an expected revenue of Rs936 billion for the current fiscal year, surpassing the budgeted target of Rs869 billion.

Previous article
Power consumers likely to face Rs5/unit tariff hike in FY2024-25
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.