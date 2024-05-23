PM constitutes committee to resolve issues of Gilgit-Baltistan under finance minister

ISLAMABAD: In response to the persistent efforts of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a high-level committee to present recommendations for resolving the long-standing issues of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The nine-member committee will be chaired by Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance & Revenue, and includes Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Power Division; Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Water Resources; Rngr. Amir Muqam, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan; the Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan; Engineer Mohammad Ismail, Minister for Finance, GB; Engineer Mohammad Anwar, Minister for Agriculture, GB; Fateullah Khan, Chairman BOI, GB; and the Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee’s mandate includes making recommendations on financial matters, net hydel profits, establishment of new districts, the electricity crisis, and the wheat subsidy. It is expected to submit its report to the Prime Minister within 30 days, providing a comprehensive roadmap for addressing the issues faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan welcomed the formation of the committee, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his prompt response. He assured the people of Gilgit-Baltistan that his government would work tirelessly to implement the committee’s recommendations and resolve the region’s long-standing issues.

This committee represents a significant step towards addressing the challenges of Gilgit-Baltistan and ensuring its economic and social development. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have long faced challenges related to financial matters, electricity crisis, and wheat subsidies, and this committee offers a hopeful solution.

The establishment of this committee underscores the Prime Minister’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by Gilgit-Baltistan and promoting the region’s development and prosperity.