HBL holds “Global Markets Outlook 2024” seminars across Pakistan to provide stakeholders insights into global and domestic economies

HBL, Pakistan’s leading Bank, held “Global Markets Outlook 2024” seminars in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to provide stakeholders with broad local and global perspectives, helping them understand the trends and drivers shaping the economic landscape.

These seminars reflect HBL’s ongoing commitment to shaping the future of the financial landscape and contribute to the broader economic discourse in Pakistan, aligning with the Bank’s strategy of “Growing Pakistan’s Economy.”

Commenting on this, Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL, stated, “Navigating economic tides requires clarity and foresight. Let’s equip ourselves with the knowledge to make informed choices and steer towards success.”

During the three seminars, Dr. Mushtaq Khan, a prominent Pakistani economist, provided an in-depth analysis of the state of Pakistan’s economy, while Risha A. Mohyeddin, Global Treasurer – HBL, shared key insights into global and domestic market trends.

The events also featured panel discussions comprising prominent business and academic leaders on critical issues. This holistic approach provided attendees with valuable insights into the future direction of markets and economies, particularly Pakistan’s economic landscape, and provided a roadmap to attendees on how they may capitalize on future opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Risha A. Mohyeddin, Global Treasurer – HBL, said, “Central banks walk a tightrope between controlling inflation and stimulating growth, while businesses and consumers are grappling with the aftershocks of pandemic spending, managing through historically high interest rates, and adapting to a fragmenting globalized landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions and protectionism. Events like the Global Markets Outlook provide a crucial platform to dissect these complex issues and navigate uncharted waters.”