PM Shehbaz expands economic uplift team with eight new experts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has added eight more economic experts, including professors from Oxford and Cambridge, to the ‘Home-grown Economic Development Plan’ committee.

According to a notice from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new members included:

– Prof. Stefan Dercon (Oxford Professor and Policy Advisor, FCDO)

– Prof. Dr. Adnan Qadir Khan (Chief Economist, FCDO)

– Sayyem Ali (BOP Chief Economist)

– Secretary, Finance Division

– Zafar Masud (President BOP, Chairman OGDCL & PBA)

– Dr. Farrukh Saleem (Economist)

– Dr. Ali Cheema (Vice Chancellor, LUMS)

– Prof. Dr. Kamal Munir (Pro-Vice Chancellor, Cambridge University)

“The committee may co-opt any additional members, with the chair’s permission,” the notice stated.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz formed a six-member committee, headed by the finance minister, to develop the “Home-grown Economic Development Plan.”

The committee includes the Minister for Planning, the Minister for Petroleum, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, and Salman Ahmad, with Rana Ihsaan Afzal as Secretary.