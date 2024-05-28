Sign inSubscribe
Governance

PM Shehbaz expands economic uplift team with eight new experts

Committee to include Oxford and Cambridge professors, aims to develop Home-grown Economic Plan

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has added eight more economic experts, including professors from Oxford and Cambridge, to the ‘Home-grown Economic Development Plan’ committee.

According to a notice from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new members included:

– Prof. Stefan Dercon (Oxford Professor and Policy Advisor, FCDO)

– Prof. Dr. Adnan Qadir Khan (Chief Economist, FCDO)

– Sayyem Ali (BOP Chief Economist)

– Secretary, Finance Division

– Zafar Masud (President BOP, Chairman OGDCL & PBA)

– Dr. Farrukh Saleem (Economist)

– Dr. Ali Cheema (Vice Chancellor, LUMS)

– Prof. Dr. Kamal Munir (Pro-Vice Chancellor, Cambridge University)

“The committee may co-opt any additional members, with the chair’s permission,” the notice stated.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz formed a six-member committee, headed by the finance minister, to develop the “Home-grown Economic Development Plan.” 

The committee includes the Minister for Planning, the Minister for Petroleum, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, and Salman Ahmad, with Rana Ihsaan Afzal as Secretary.

 

Previous article
IMF forecasts Pakistan’s trade deficit to reach $27bn next fiscal year
Next article
9th National eCommerce Council meeting held to formulate revised policy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.