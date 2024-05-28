9th National eCommerce Council meeting held to formulate revised policy

ISLAMABAD: The 9th National eCommerce Council (NeCC) meeting was held on Tuesday, emphasizing the crucial role of digital trade and eCommerce in Pakistan’s economic future.

The meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to discuss the growth and challenges of eCommerce in the country.

As per details during the meeting, the Director General (Services) provided an overview, setting the stage for a series of presentations on various aspects of the eCommerce landscape in Pakistan. The discussions highlighted both opportunities and challenges for the growth of eCommerce and digital trade, focusing on leveraging technology to enhance market access and competitiveness.

The State Bank of Pakistan presented on the current state of digital payment systems, stressing the need for a robust and secure payment infrastructure to support eCommerce growth. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan showcased the Pakistan Trade Portal, which aims to build capacity for SMEs in eCommerce. The portal currently registers 3,555 sellers, 1,342 buyers, and lists 8,345 products across 34 cities.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) discussed the challenges faced by the IT sector and proposed strategies for its growth. The Chain Store Association addressed the dynamics of B2C retail eCommerce in Pakistan, providing insights into consumer behavior and market trends. They also presented the first-ever bank-backed eCommerce platform, AlfaMall, highlighting its potential to revolutionize online retail in Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed significant achievements since the approval of the National eCommerce Policy in October 2019, including:

– Creation of a specific category for eCommerce business registration by SECP.

– Enhancement of freelancers’ monthly earning limits from USD 5,000 to USD 25,000.

– Introduction of a B2B2C framework for international online marketplaces.

– The SRO(14) scheme facilitating small packet eCommerce exports, resulting in USD 66 million in exports.

– Launch of the Pakistan Trade Portal, registering over 3,000 businesses.

– Inclusion of Pakistan in Amazon’s sellers list, generating USD 48.5 million in eCommerce exports.

Looking ahead, the council aims to develop AI tools for online businesses, open new international market access, revisit the policy action matrix, and formalize social commerce.

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan expressed his appreciation for the council’s efforts in promoting the eCommerce sector. He emphasized the need for a new cross-sectoral policy, proposing the formulation of a five-year roadmap and action plans to be presented to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister before the budget session. To achieve this, he directed the formation of two to three working groups with clear Terms of Reference (TORs), including a group focused on the payment system.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui introduced the upcoming Export Readiness Program (ERP), aimed at training and counseling small businesses to expand their export markets. The Minister endorsed this initiative, recognizing its potential to enhance Pakistan’s export capabilities.

In his closing remarks, Minister Jam Kamal Khan praised the TDAP for the impressive registration on the Pakistan Trade Portal in the last three to four months and recommended linking it with other portals to further facilitate clients.