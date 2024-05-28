PM orders immediate end to unannounced load shedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the immediate ending of unannounced electricity load shedding across the country and has ordered the reduction of outage durations on loss-making feeders.

This directive was issued during a meeting focused on electricity load management and the prevention of electricity theft, held under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship.

According to sources, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), during the course of the meeting, provided a detailed briefing on the current state of electricity theft and load shedding. It was highlighted that load shedding is currently being implemented solely on loss-making feeders.

In response, Prime Minister Sharif emphasised that it is the duty of the relevant institutions to prevent electricity theft and provide relief to the public.

He stated that the perpetrators of power theft should be dealt with strictly and the mission against power theft should be taken to its logical conclusion, and power theft should be completely eliminated, said sources quoting the premier’s directions.

As per sources, the prime minister announced that he will personally review progress on the prevention of electricity theft on a monthly basis.

The PM cautioned against over-billing of electricity, insisting that it must not occur under any circumstances. “Be careful, over-billing of electricity should not happen at all,” PM added.

Recognizing the hardships being faced by the public due to the intense heat of the summer season, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed an immediate end to unannounced load shedding and instructed that the duration of load shedding on loss-making feeders be reduced. He acknowledged the problems faced by the public and stressed the importance of providing relief.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on a recent meeting with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where assurances were made to curb electricity theft in the province. He appreciated this progress and expressed optimism about collaborative efforts to address these issues.

On Monday, a significant breakthrough was achieved during the meeting between Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari, paving the way to resolve load shedding and dues-related issues.

Following the meeting, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Minister for Power Division, Awais Leghari held a joint press conference.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the meeting was conducted very positively, resulting in a breakthrough and discussions about providing relief to the public.

Chief Minister Gandapur reiterated the commitment to tackling line losses and emphasized that the public demands the end of load shedding and access to affordable electricity. He expressed gratitude for the support felt by the province’s residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Power Division, Awais Leghari highlighted that preventing electricity theft is key to eliminating load shedding, a model which will be applied across other provinces.

The success of the KPK model in curbing power theft and managing load shedding is expected to be replicated nationwide, aiming to provide consistent and affordable electricity to all citizens.

It is pertinent to mention that rising heat and unannounced hours-long power outages have plagued the country, prompting protests nationwide.

As temperatures soar, power outages are becoming increasingly frequent across the country, with some cities experiencing up to 14 hours of load shedding.

In Peshawar, frustrated residents took to the streets to protest against the prolonged electricity outages. Demonstrators blocked Motorway M1, causing significant traffic congestion and long queues of vehicles.

The protesters declared they would not clear the road until officials came to negotiate, highlighting that the duration of load shedding had reached unbearable levels.

In various regions, residents are grappling with extended power cuts. In Karachi, some areas face load shedding even after midnight, exacerbating the discomfort during the sweltering nights.

The situation is similarly dire in Quetta, where the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has increased the duration of load shedding from 8 to 10 hours. In district headquarters such as Turbat, Sibi, Nasirabad, and Jafarabad, residents endure up to 12 hours of power cuts daily.

Amid scorching heat season, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has increased the duration of unannounced power cuts, leaving the public to endure hours without electricity during both day and night.

The escalating power crisis is causing widespread distress and anger among the populace, demanding immediate and effective solutions from the authorities.