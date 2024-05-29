Petroleum prices set to drop by up to Rs7.50/litre

Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are expected to decrease by approximately Rs7.50 per litre in Pakistan for the upcoming fortnightly.

As per media reports, this drop is expected due to a bearish trend of oil prices in the international market.

The prices of petrol and HSD had declined in the international market by about $3.25 and $2.10 per barrel, respectively, in the last fortnight. This follows a previous fortnight’s drop of $8.7 and $4.3 per barrel for petrol and HSD, respectively.

Depending on the final calculation of the Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM), the petrol price is projected to decrease by Rs7.25 and HSD by Rs6.25 per litre. The import premium on petrol has decreased by about 7% in the last fortnight to $9.70 from $10.30 per barrel.

However, the Pakistani rupee slightly lost about 10 paise against the US dollar during the fortnight. The net impact is estimated to be about Rs7 per litre reduction in petrol price from the existing ex-depot rate of Rs273.10.

The HSD price also dropped by about $2.10 per barrel in the international market, and its import premium paid by the benchmark Pakistan State Oil (PSO) remained unchanged at $6.50 per barrel.

Thus, the HSD rate is estimated to decrease by Rs6.25 per litre, subject to final exchange rate adjustment and IFEM in pricing, from the current rate of Rs274.08 per litre at the depot stage.