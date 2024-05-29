Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bearish sentiment grips PSX as KSE-100 falls below 75,000

Benchmark index drops amid anticipated fiscal measures in upcoming budget

By News Desk

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, causing the benchmark KSE-100 index to plunge below the 75,000 mark. 

According to the PSX website, the market opened positively but soon turned negative. At 01:22 pm, the benchmark index fell over 700 points, dragging the market to 74,766 points.  

At the close, the index settled at 74,836.30, down 681.19 points or 0.90% from the previous close of 75,517.48 points. 

Key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery, experienced across-the-board selling pressure. Major stocks such as OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, HBL, and NBP were in the red.

Experts attributed the selling pressure to the government’s anticipated fiscal measures in the 2024-25 budget. 

On Monday, the market also faced selling pressure, with the KSE-100 index losing 466 points to settle at 75,517.49. 

 

Previous article
Dial Zero goes global with new offices in UAE and Singapore
Next article
NAB just raided Bahria Town’s office in Pindi. With the company already on the brink of default, is Malik Riaz’s house of cards about to come tumbling down? 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.