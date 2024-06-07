Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Freelancers embrace new payment option

By Monitoring Desk

Freelancers in Pakistan are embracing a new, efficient way to receive payments from overseas clients. Elevate, a fintech company based in London and Dubai is now being widely used in the Pakistani freelancing circle.

Since its launch earlier this year, over 50,000 freelancers have registered with Elevate, highlighting a significant shift towards more cost-effective financial solutions.

The freelance community in Pakistan has been expanding rapidly, yet many have voiced concerns over the high fees charged by traditional banks for international transactions. Elevate addresses this issue, offering a more affordable and user-friendly alternative.

Elevate’s ambitious expansion plans are supported by a recent $5 million financing round, bringing its total funding to $10 million in equity and debt. This financial boost will enable the company to strengthen its foothold in South Asia and enhance its service offerings.

Meanwhile, JazzCash continues to be a major player in the digital payments space, particularly among freelancers. This mobile wallet and digital financial services platform boasts over 11 million active app users. JazzCash has a vast user base of 44 million registered users, with over 30% being women. It also supports 17 million monthly active users, 300,000 merchants, and more than 245,000 agents across Pakistan.

The introduction of Elevate, alongside the established presence of JazzCash, signifies a transformative period for freelancers in Pakistan. These platforms are providing vital financial services that are both accessible and affordable, catering to the growing needs of the freelance workforce.

Previous article
CCP recovers Rs 5 million penalty from APNS
Next article
Pakistan should abandon CGT, says Tundra Fonder’s co-founder
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Textile Council calls for energy cost reduction and interest rate...

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Textile Council, representing nation’s leading textile and apparel exporters, has requested the goverrnment to reduce energy prices and bring interest rates...

Significant reduction in petroleum prices expected

PM directs overhaul of net metering system

Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs10/unit for Karachiites

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.